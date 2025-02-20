Yogi’s ‘Kanya Janmotsav’ initiative earns praise

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government’s welfare schemes for women and girls are driving a significant societal transformation. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the ‘Kanya Janmotsav’ initiative, launched as part of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, has set a national example.

This initiative aims to celebrate the birth of girls as a festival and foster a positive mindset towards them in society. So far, 3,822 programs have been organized across the state, celebrating the birth of 35,489 newborn girls.

The central government has commended the Women and Child Development Departments’ initiative, describing it as a model for other states to follow. More than just spreading awareness, this program is actively reshaping societal perspectives and advancing gender equality. The Yogi government has launched multiple schemes to ensure the education, health, and safety of girls. One of the most significant initiatives is the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which has benefited 23.10 lakh beneficiaries to date. This scheme provides financial assistance from a girl’s birth to her higher education.

Sandeep Kaur, Director of the Women and Child Development Department, said that under Kanya Sumangala Yojana financial aid is provided at various stages of a girl’s life, including Rs 5,000 at birth, Rs 2,000 upon complete vaccination within one year, Rs 3,000 at admission to classes 1 and 6, Rs 5,000 at admission to class 9, and Rs 7,000 for enrollment in graduation or a diploma after passing the 10th or 12th grade. In total, Rs 25,000 is granted per beneficiary, ensuring their education and a secure future. The Kanya Janmotsav initiative was introduced as a social movement to curb female foeticide, eliminate child marriage, and promote gender equality. By celebrating the birth of newborn girls, the government aims to instil a sense of pride and acceptance in families and society at large.