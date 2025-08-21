Youth dies due to wrong injection

Jajpur: Tension prevailed at Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) on Tuesday after a youth died allegedly due to the administration of wrong injection. The deceased has been identified as Bharat Das, a resident of Baunsha Kanta village in Jajpur district. The 32-year-old Bharat was admitted to the DHH on Monday on suspicion of consuming poison and was reportedly recovering well.

Bharat was rushed to the DHH after his family suspected that he had consumed poison on Monday afternoon. After treatment, doctors stated that Bharat’s condition was stable and his discharge was scheduled for Tuesday. Seeing his condition stabilise, Bharat's parents were hopeful of his recovery.

However, his health condition took a tragic turn after a staff nurse allegedly administered an injection. Bharat started having seizures within minutes after receiving the shot and succumbed shortly afterward, despite all efforts to save him. “My son’s death was caused by a wrong injection administered by a staff nurse. He was quite well and scheduled to be discharged from the hospital. We demand immediate action against those responsible for the death of my son”, alleged his mother.

Eyewitnesses claimed that Bharat was seen in good health, walking around the medical ward, talking to people and even interacting with patients on the morning of the incident.Tension gripped the hospital campus as relatives and locals gathered to demand accountability and an investigation into the death. Hospital authorities had to call the police to prevent the incident from flaring up.Reacting to the allegations, Jajpur DHH Additional Medical Officer (ADMO) Dr Prakash Chandra Bal said an inquiry has been ordered into the allegation.