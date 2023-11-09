Live
Just In
Youth killed in Assam, five arrested
A young man was killed in Cachar district of Assam after a group of five men attacked him, officials said on Thursday.
Police said that they have arrested all five accused on the charges of killing the youth.
The incident happened on Wednesday night at Barmanda village in Lakhipur area of the district. The deceased has been identified as Krishnadhan Singha who hailed from Kaptanpur, in Sonai area of the district.
Police said that a fight broke out after the car of the victim hit the vehicle of one of the accused. They chased the man and later beat him badly. Singha sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital; however, he died on the way.
The family members lodged a police complaint and the five accused were arrested by the police.
A senior police officer told IANS that all the accused were probably in an intoxicated state when the incident happened. “We are investigating the matter,” he said.