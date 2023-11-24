  • Menu
Youths living near UP sanctuaries to be trained as guides

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department will impart training to intermediate pass youths who live near wild life sanctuaries, including Katarnia Ghat sanctuary, Dudhwa National Park and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, to become tourist guides.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the department will bear the expenditure on the training.

The youths would get job at the local level.

The local youths would be made skilled guides fluent in both English and Hindi.

They would also be also given information about the sanctuary and flora and fauna of the forest.

They would assist the tourists to visit the sanctuaries in a safe manner, he said.

