‘Zero-fatality fortnight’ launched

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will introduce “engineering solutions” to ensure safety at accident-prone spots, a senior official said on Sunday. At the launch of the ‘zero-fatality fortnight’, aimed at creating awareness among people about road safety, Transport Department’s Principal Secretary Usha Padhee said road accidents have become a matter of grave concern for the State, and the government was making all efforts to tackle them.

“But, road accidents cannot be minimised through government initiatives alone. It requires collective participation,” she said. “We aspire to build a society free from road accidents. If all road users adhere to road safety rules, the untimely loss of lives can be prevented,” she added. A total of 16,287 people were killed between 2021 and 2023 in road accidents in the State, according to official data. Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh were also present at the programme.

Over the next two weeks, Regional Transport Officers will organise various programmes across the State to create awareness among the people about road safety, officials said. At the programme, tributes were also paid to those who lost their lives in accidents. A specially-decorated vehicle was launched to raise public awareness.