Majhi, Pujari make aerial survey

Brahmapur: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, undertook an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged districts of Ganjam and Gajapati on Friday to assess the extensive damage caused by torrential rainfall triggered by cyclone ‘Arnab’.

The aerial survey was aimed at providing the Chief Minister with a firsthand assessment of the massive inundation, damage to roads and bridges, affected villages, agricultural fields and the plight of people stranded in inaccessible areas.The Chief Minister landed at Rangeilunda after the aerial survey and held discussions with district officials to review the prevailing situation and the progress of rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations.

According to preliminary government estimates, as many as 299 villages in 22 blocks of Ganjam district and 711 villages in seven blocks of Gajapati district have been affected by the floods. Around 42,500 people in Ganjam and 20,000 in Gajapati have reportedly been affected.

The unprecedented rainfall caused the Rushikulya and Vamsadhara rivers to swell, inundating vast stretches of agricultural land and residential areas.

Several roads and bridges have been damaged, disrupting communication and leaving many villages marooned. The Chief Minister’s visit is expected to facilitate an assessment of the extent of devastation and help the government formulate immediate relief and rehabilitation measures for the affected population.