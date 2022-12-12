22-Year-Old Gino Wolf Set The New Record Of New Oldest Dog

Gino set a new record of being the World's oldest dog. The journey started when Alex Wolf (USA), together with his two roommates, felt it would be amusing to adopt a dog. He was a sophomore at the University of Colorado. After circling the Boulder Humane Society's dog pound's aisles several times, they settled on Gino, a two-year-old Chihuahua mix. Alex had no idea that 20 years later, Gino would surpass all previous records for canine longevity!

Gino, who is currently 22 years and 76 days old, is more than three months older than TobyKeith, who briefly reclaimed the record in October after the previous oldest dog.

Alex brought Gino to his parents' home in Los Angeles after finishing his sophomore year of college, where Gino stayed until Alex graduated. Gino has been Alex's companion for half of his 40 years. In his advanced age, Gino has slowed down and now leads a leisurely life. As his vision has gotten worse over the years, Gino no longer enjoys exploring his neighbourhood alone and prefers to be pulled around in a wagon.

He also likes back rubs, taking naps in front of the fire, and car rides. Alex would always look for methods to spice up Gino's meals because he would frequently become sick of eating the same dishes over and over again. He made a range of canned goods, both soft and hard, as well as human food in little amounts.

Recently, Alex has started preparing Gino's meals from scratch; one of Gino's favourite meals is boiled chicken and carrots with rice. Gino also consumes a unique, kidney-supporting dog food due to some digestive issues.

Alex prepares Gino a very special beverage out of goat's milk, fish oil, and pumpkin powder. Gino's vision and hearing have declined as a result of being an OAP (old-age pooch). Additionally, a tumour in his adrenal gland is still being closely watched.