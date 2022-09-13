29 Individuals Fit In A Five-Seater Mini Cooper For Guinness World Record

A five-seater Mini Cooper could fit 29 people inside for setting a Guinness World Record in the process. Perhaps you're wondering how? To set the record, they changed the seats, placed people on top of each other, employed the smallest amount of legroom, and even crammed people into the back of the car. The world record was set on September 5, 2014, and the video was afterwards uploaded on Guinness World Records' official Twitter account.

The three-minute animation begins with people getting into a Mini Cooper and sitting so that there is space for more passengers. On the sets of CCTV-Guinness World Records Special in Xiamen, China, the Guinness World Records official eventually awarded the victors with the highly coveted certificate and medal.

