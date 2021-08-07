7 Expert tips for lush Roof Garden

All those who love nature, greenery, would love to have a serene garden in their house, so that they can unwind, when stressed, this could be high on the wish list of every nature lover. However, we find many of us are restricted by the lack of space in cities, in that situation, one can choose roof garden, this could be a perfect place to set up your own private garden. This would not only offer refreshing access to greenery, it also helps maintain cooler temperature, both in and around your home.



With some practical know-how as well as creative thinking, one can transform your terrace into a lovely outdoor space for relaxation. You can also have water bodies and beautiful shared areas for seating.

1. Determine whether your roof slab is strong

The 1st step is to determine, whether your roof slab is strong enough, to handle the load of a terrace garden, which include the weight of the soil, waterproofing system, seats and plants. One must consult a professional, those are the ones, who can accurately analyse your structural system and help determine the right location for your rooftop garden. In case of cantilevered roof, the slab would offer support less weight.

2. Essential pre-treatments



In any roof garden, one must take care to plan for drainage points so that; it could help prevent stagnation of water. Water stagnation and seepage can cause cracks in the roof slab and lead to long term structural damage. The roof slab must be first treated with a layer of screed concrete (a thin layer of cement and sand or fine aggregate that makes a smooth, level surface for further treatments) and then waterproofed with a chemical compound such as bitumen.

3. Get right soil mixture

The soil mixture for terrace garden would be slightly different from the one used for outdoor gardens; hence the soil is required to promote drainage and should be lightweight as well.

4. Choose the right type of plants

There must be an appropriate mix of flowering plants, ground cover and shrubs for your terrace garden.

5. Plan the seating and other aesthetic elements

One can incorporate seating in appropriate places to enjoy your terrace garden to the fullest. Here, the choice of material is significant, since seaters on terrace gardens are exposed to the elements throughout the day. For warm as well as coastal Indian climates, dressed stone seats, for the cooler climates, one can opt for seats made of materials such as acacia wood.

6. More lighting ideas for outdoor space

The advantage of solar powered lights is that, they do not require wiring and must be movable. All pathways should require low, inset lighting. One must opt for footpath lights and mushroom fitting. Carved granite light fixtures are also in vogue.

7. After care and maintenance

A full-fledged roof garden would require an irrigation system as part of regular maintenance. For a small garden, one would require a simple sprinkler system. Pump systems, which can be activated from a convenient location within the house, would simplify the maintenance.