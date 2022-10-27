A 54-Year-Old Woman Is Completely Swallowed Alive By A 22-Foot Python In Indonesia

The large snakes that live in the forests have traditionally made Indonesian peasants cautious.Their greatest fears were realised when a 54-year-old Indonesian woman who had gone to a forest to gather rubber was swallowed alive by a 22-foot python.

The incident came into limelight after the woman had been absent for two days, residents discovered a large snake that had a bulge in its tummy. The undigested bones of the woman were discovered when the natives cut open the python.

When Jahrah didn't show up for work on Friday, her family became concerned and began hunting for her. When they cut open the python, they discovered Jahrah inside, confirming the worst fear of the terrified villagers. Then they came across a large reptile with an enlarged stomach. According to the website, she was swallowed entire in a torturous process that would have taken at least two hours from her head to her toes.

On the island of West Sulawesi in March 2017, Akbar Salubiro was cut from a python's stomach after being devoured alive.