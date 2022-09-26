Air Force Cadet Trainee Committed Suicide In Bengaluru Campus

Ankit Jha, a 27-year-old student, was discovered dead in the Air Force Technical College (AFTC) hostel in Bengaluru's Jalahalli on September 21. Suicide note was found in which six air force officials, including an air commodore, a group captain, and a wing commander, have been charged with murder; however, no arrests have been made as of yet, according to police. Jha had named these individuals in a suicide note that he had written.

The six people listed in the alleged message have been charged with murder in accordance with Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Vinayak Patil, after a case was recorded at the Gangammanagudi police station on Saturday. The statements and accusations made by family members and those included in the suicide note are being contested by the evidence police are obtaining, reported The Logical Indian.

A police official reported that the trainee killed himself after a court of inquiry was mandated against him for alleged wrongdoing. Ankit Kumar Jha entered the Air Force in February 2021 as a UTFO (Under Trainee Flying Officer). However, according to an IAF statement, his training was stopped on September 20 for alleged misconduct as a result of an investigation into a complaint made against him by a female trainee officer. Following disciplinary proceedings against him, he was found hanging in a campus room.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family asserted that he was murdered because he was constantly harassed and tortured at the college camp. Additionally, they asserted that they were not promptly told of his passing. After calling the cadet several times and getting no response, they were forced to go to the institute where they discovered that he had passed away.