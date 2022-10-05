American Professor Fired After Students Accused Him For Low Grades

Following the signing of a petition, Maitland Jones, a well-known figure in the field of organic chemistry, was dismissed from his position at New York University. 82 students complained that Mr. Jones' teaching methods were too challenging and that this was the reason why they were not doing well in the class.



The petition stated that they are very worried about their scores and find that they are not an accurate reflection of the time and work put into this class. They urged them to understand that a class with such a high rate of withdrawals and bad grades has failed to prioritise students' learning and well-being and reflects poorly on the chemistry department as well as the institution as a whole.



Additionally, according to the petition, Mr. Jones lowered the number of midterm examinations from three to two, did not grant extra credit, would not allow students who have Covid-19 to view lectures through Zoom, and lectured in a patronising and demanding manner.

NYT made an effort to calm unsatisfied students. The department would offer the students and those who pay the tuition bills a delicate but firm hand. Furthermore, Jones' coworkers defended him by saying that they had provided assistance to students having trouble with Covid-19. According to the NYT article, Jones personally invested $5000 to produce videos of his talks.

Mr. Jones claimed that students were found to be disengaged once the campus had opened. He remarked that he don't want his job back, he just want to make sure that this doesn't happen to anyone else.