An Enormous Student Protest Breaks Out At Chandigarh University

After videos of numerous female students were shared on social media, students at a private university in Mohali, Punjab, staged a protest on the campus. After midnight, a demonstration was held on the university's campus along the Ludhiana-Chandigarh route.



The college student who took part in posting the recordings online has been found. They said that she had recorded films of a few female pupils and forwarded them to a young man in Shimla who allegedly posted them on social media.



Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission on Chandigarh University (CU) alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' row expressed her concern and seriousness about the matter. She further assured that the accused would not be spared.

Meanwhile, SSP Mohali Vivek Soni stated that there is a gathering of forensic evidence and no suicide attempt has been reported as of yet. Students' medical histories have been documented. Any rumour shouldn't be believed by anyone.

He mentioned that it involves a video that was recorded by a female student and spread online. The accused student was taken into custody after a FIR was filed in the case. There have been no deaths associated with this occurrence. He further added that there have been no suicide attempts or fatalities. One of the students who was transported in an ambulance had anxiety, and their staff is in touch with her. No further videos, besides the one of one pupil, have come to their attention.

Harjot Singh Bains, the minister of education for the province of Punjab, urged the university's students to maintain their composure and reassured them that the guilty would not get off easy.