As Gunmen And Police Exchange Fire, Three People Are murdered, Including Mobster Jitender Gogi Inside Delhi's Rohini Court

Two shooters posing as attorneys stormed the Rohini court in Delhi and opened fire, murdering Jitender Gogi, the Capital's most sought mobster. The police returned fire, killing the two gunmen inside the courtroom. When Jitendra was brought before the judge in Rohini court number 207, the incident occurred. The quick exchange of fire caused chaos and terror inside the court because it occurred during a time when many sessions were in progress and a large number of people were there. Prior to Sandeep Kala, Gogi was the most wanted gangster in Delhi. He was apprehended in March 2020.



As the two gunmen who infiltrated the courtroom disguised as lawyers purportedly affiliated to Jitender Gogi's rival Tillu gang, the incident indicates a security breakdown in the court grounds.

According to sources from Delhi Police, assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who has died. Three attackers have also been shot dead by police.

According to sources, two gangs have been at odds for years, and the fights have continued even though Jitender Gogi has been behind jail for the past few months. Both gang bangers have been operating extortion rackets in Alipur and Sonipat for years, and this isn't the first time a gang conflict has ended in such bloodshed. Over ten individuals of the two gangs have been murdered in the last six years.

Meanwhile, Jitender Gogi is a history-sheeter who was imprisoned in 2016 and succeeded to depart following three months of his detention. In Delhi, he was implicated in a number of criminal crimes, including murders, attempted murders, extortion, illegal arms possession, carjacking, and land grabbing.