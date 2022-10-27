Athlete Achieved Guinness World Record For Being The Fastest Man On Hands With Rare Medical Condition

Zion Clark, an athlete who was born without legs, has gained popularity as an inspiration to many. Clark was born without legs due to a rare condition called Caudal Regression Syndrome. According to Guinness World Records, he set a new record for the fastest man to walk 20 metres on his hands on February 15, 2021, doing in 4.78 seconds. He has now accomplished two additional world records.



Clark had set a goal for himself to perform the highest box jump with his hands for the record. He successfully broke the record in his initial attempt by effortlessly clearing 30 inches.

Then, he broke his previous record by 33 inches. For his second record, Clark had to beat the previous mark for the most pushups in a three-minute period. He failed his first try because he fell behind by 54 pushups. His second try, though, saw him break the record by performing 248 pushups.

Zion responded that the male diamond pushup record was more tough when asked about the record offered a larger challenge. He explained that when you reach 100, 150, or 200 pushups while performing them that's when true agony starts to set in, and one of two things is going to happen: either you're going to fold and stop, or you're going to say screw it and keep pushing until you reach that objective.

On Twitter, The Guinness Book of World Records posted a video showing Clark shattering these records. This video has received numerous likes and comments along with 10,000 views since it was shared.