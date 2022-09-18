Australian Fisherman Found Prehistoric-Looking Shark With Blue Intriguing Eyes

Social media posts about the aquatic world frequently demonstrate how enigmatic it is. Scientists were perplexed a few days ago by a critter in the Atlantic Ocean that resembled "blue goo." And now they are in awe of a shark with primordial features. The picture and a brief caption were shared on Facebook by Australian fisherman Trapman Bermagui. A dark-colored shark with protruding pale blue eyes and pointed teeth is depicted in the image.



Dean Grubbs, the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory's associate director of research, also provided the same details as Bermagui. He informed Newsweek that the species seemed to be Centroscymnus owstonii, also known as roughskin dogfish. The post has received over 1,500 reactions since it was shared. The share has received a number of comments as well.



Meanwhile, in Puerto Rico, a strange-looking sea monster that resembled "blue goo" was discovered on the ocean floor of the Caribbean Sea. During a deep sea dive south of St. Croix on August 30, the Okeanos (NOAA) exploration crew of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spotted this unusual-looking species.