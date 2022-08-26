Australian Woman Fulfilled Her Wish By Getting 'Arrested' On Her 100th Birthday

Each and ever person has some items on their bucket list, such as visiting a certain country or skydiving. There is no one left without a wish that they need to fulfill. Similarity, an Australian woman had a peculiar request that she was able to grant on her 100th birthday.Jean Bicketon, a former nurse who recently turned 100, had getting arrested on her bucket list.

She got her desire when she was taken into custody by the Victoria Police on her 100th birthday. A post was shared on Facebook explaining the three young constables from Victoria Police described how they went to the Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care and gently placed handcuffs on Ms. Bicketon, announcing her to be formally under arrest.

Little restraint was used as the woman willingly complied. Jean said it was one of the nicest celebrations, and they were happy we could contribute to making it happen. They appreciate everyone who helped make this possible.

In pictures released by the Victoria Police, Jean Bicketon can be seen posing with the three constables who came to take her into custody while donning a tiara. The article was posted on August 22 and has already gotten more than 14,000 likes.

Meanwhile, internet users commended the deed, and one woman said that she now plans to get jailed on her 100th birthday. The actions of the cops were also praised by the online community.