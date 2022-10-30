Biblical War Found To Be Associated With Earth's Magnetic Field By Archaeologists

A biblical account of an ancient Egyptian military invasion against Israel has been confirmed by a ground-breaking archaeological technique that relies on reconstructing the Earth's geomagnetic field from multiple historical periods thousands of years ago. Other Old Testament accounts of military campaigns by the Arameans, Assyrians, and Babylonians against the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah were reportedly also validated by the research.

The principal author of the interdisciplinary study based on his doctoral thesis, Yoav Vaknin, a researcher from Tel Aviv University, told the media that these investigations intended to clarify events contained in the Hebrew Bible, a subject of considerable debate among specialists.

According to Mr. Vaknin, discussions about the historicity of the biblical text are pertinent to this dispute. He added that to settle this argument, they wanted to use another chronological instrument. It is crucial that for the study of events that occurred after 800 B.C. It is a technology that complements radiocarbon for previous eras. They enable more accurate dating when combined.

Radiocarbon dating and pottery analyses have been major topics of study in the past. Mr. Vaknin claims that the radiocarbon dating window, which extends from roughly 800 B.C. to 400 B.C., is quite constrained.

This study's methodology focuses on recreating historical geomagnetic fields from the destroyed ruins of ancient Israelite communities. With the aid of this data, researchers have been able to relate specific military operations mentioned in biblical accounts to archaeological sites, the source added.

Additionally, Mr. Vaknin stated that the majority of the bricks they had studied were sun-dried mud bricks from old cities that had been burned.