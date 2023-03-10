Bottle Of Vodka Found In Man's Stomach

According to sources, a person was arrested after a 26-year-old man in Nepal underwent surgery to have a vodka bottle removed from his stomach. As Nursad Mansuri of Gujara Municipality in Rautahat area complained of excruciating abdominal discomfort, the Vodka bottle was discovered during a medical examination.

He was admitted to the hospital five days ago, and the effective removal of the bottle required a 2.5-hour surgery. The bottle had torn apart his intestine, causing faeces to stream out and his intestines to expand, but the doctor stated he is now safe.

Police suspect that Nursad's friends may have gotten him intoxicated before forcing a bottle down his throat and into his stomach. In connection with the incident, Shekh Samim was detained by the Rautahat Police, who also questioned some of Nursad's companions.

Meanwhile, Nursad's rectum, which was fortunately unharmed, is thought to have been used to force the bottle into his stomach.