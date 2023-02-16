Couple Set Guinness World Record For Having Longest Underwater Kiss

A romantic couple set new guinness world record for the longest underwater kiss they have on valentine's day. In an infinity pool, Beth Neale from South Africa and Miles Cloutier from Canada made out for a record-breaking 4 minutes, 6 seconds.



Their make-out session broke the previous record of 3 minutes 24 seconds, which was established 13 years prior on the Italian television programme Lo Show degli Record for Guinness World Records.



The couple, who are engaged and both divers, travelled to the Maldives to attempt the record at the LUX* South Ari Atoll resort. They currently reside in South Africa with their 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter Neve.

At 7:30 am, they started their attempt, warming up with several breath holds before attempting two practise underwater kisses that lasted two and three minutes. Underwater filmmakers Beth and Miles acknowledge that, despite all their practise since originally coming up with the concept three years ago, the entire process was far more difficult than they had imagined.

A few weeks before arriving in the Maldives, they began to prepare seriously for the record attempt, and the nerves really began to build once they arrived at the breathtaking destination.

Beth is used to breaking records, but the longest underwater kiss was a different story because it was the only time she had to stay still and be conscious of the passing of time.

Beth and Miles had to fight the impulse to swim to the top of the water and take a deep breath as carbon dioxide accumulated inside their bodies. But they overcame their natural tendency and turned to one another for encouragement as they attempted to break a record that would go down in history.

Meanwhile, the pair explained that they had requested silence until they had gone longer than four minutes, and a crowd had gathered to observe their attempt at a record. They couldn't hear the whoops and applause emanating from the spectators under the water, though.