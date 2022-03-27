Fossil Bug Discovered In Baltic Amber

A lacewing fossil has been discovered in a 30-million-year-old block of amber but not in the typical lacewing form, with enormous eyes and four long wings, but with gripping or raptorial legs that made it resemble like a praying mantis.



The praying mantis has a lengthy history of being mistaken for other insects. It's the outcome of convergent evolution, which occurs when two species evolve similar traits as a result of similar environmental adaptations.



Mantis lacewings have been found in fossil records dating back 145 million years to the Cretaceous epoch. This is, however, the first adult mantis lacewing fossil found in the Cainozoic geological epoch.

The researchers explained that the first adult of Mantispidae from Baltic amber and put it into a larger framework addressing the quantitative morphology of raptorial forelegs throughout the lineage in terms of present and extinct variety.

The fossil was found to be quite similar to the current genus Mantispa, but a layer of white film characteristic in Baltic amber fossils makes it difficult to be certain.

These morphometric comparisons provide as a proxy for the diversity of ecologies and predatory behaviours within the Mantispidae family across different evolutionary periods.

The findings raise a lot of issues concerning how Mantispidae evolved during the last 66 million years, when the Cainozoic epoch began, and whether so few had been preserved from that time period.

The specimen, which measured over 2 centimetres in length, was examined using a mix of techniques, including microscopy and X-ray microtomography, which uses X-rays to create a cross-section and 3D model of an organism.

Baltic amber deposits record history for over 34 million years ago in northern Europe, when the climate was more temperate and warm. It's unlikely that hostile conditions are to blame for the few number of mantis lacewings that have survived to be discovered.

The solution could be found in a trend observed by the researchers: a decrease in the diversity of mantis lacewing legs since the Cretaceous period. It's probable that this reflects a lack of diversity in the species as a whole, as well as a population that isn't particularly large. These insects' form diversity has never fully restored.

Scientists proceed to find fascinating findings from amber time machines, and this isn't the first time they have been able to learn more about the Neuroptera insect family from their remains.