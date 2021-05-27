From An Abusive Marriage To Suicidal Thoughts, A Kerala Lady Fights The Barriers To Become A Cop

Noujisha, a thirty-one-year-old lady from Panthirikkara, near Perambra, is a civil police officer (WCPO) in training at Peruvannamuzhi, who attempted suicide once.



Noujisha, who holds an MCA, worked as a guest lecturer for a brief period before marrying in 2013.

She had informed her husband's family about her desire to work before the marriage was finalized. They agreed at the time, but when she married, her husband broke his vow. Her husband was unconcerned about the qualifications she had earned by working late into the night.

Domestic abuse began after that, and she managed to endure the physical assaults and anguish. She finally made the decision to end her life. She had no other option but to submit to my husband's inhumane treatment. She walked gently towards the well that night. Her plan was to jump into it, but as she got closer, she couldn't do it. Her body began to shiver, she remembers from her 2016 suicide attempt. She and her kid returned to their home after a three-and-a-half-year struggle.

Noujisha started teaching in a parallel college in Perambra while also taking coaching classes for the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) competitive exams. She quickly realized that she needed full-time coaching and quit teaching. Meanwhile, she had filed for divorce. She faced tough times as she is a single mother who is attending coaching sessions and raising her child.

The following year, she was selected from the KPSC supplementary list for the position of lower division clerk in Ernakulam district. She was called for a physical examination for a position as a woman civil police officer in Kasaragod, but she failed. She continued to show up for exams, unfazed. She received the 141st position in the state-wide WCPO list, followed by the first position in the Muslim WCPO list in Thrissur and eighth in the rank list in Ernakulam.

On April 15, she enlisted as a woman cop after opting for the state-wide rank list.

Noujisha stated that she was hesitant to seek the authorities when she was in desperate need of assistance due to her husband's abuse and abuse. After divorce, she realized that there is no reason to be afraid and that any woman can go to the police without hesitation. For suffering ladies, there is a helpline number called 'Mithra 181.'

In an interview, she stated that a job is a real power, particularly for women. Rather than suffering in silence, women should speak up and pursue their aspirations.