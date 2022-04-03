Guinness World Records Released The Video Of World's Tallest Teen
Guinness World Records released a video of the world's tallest adolescent on Saturday, which is both breathtaking and surreal to see. Olivier Rioux, a 16-year-old basketball player, is the subject of this story. Olivier's height is a staggering 226.9 cm which is 7 feet and 5.33 inches. The video, which was posted one day earlier, has already received 7.5 lakh views.
The footage, which shows the adolescent kneeling down to enter his home, was published by Guinness World Records. The youngster may also be seen playing basketball, where he towers over the other players. According to the Guinness World Records website, Rioux was confirmed as the world's tallest teen when he was 15 years old in September of last year. Here is the video posted by Guinness World Records, have a look at it: