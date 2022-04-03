Guinness World Records Released The Video Of World's Tallest Teen

Guinness World Records released a video of the world's tallest adolescent on Saturday, which is both breathtaking and surreal to see. Olivier Rioux, a 16-year-old basketball player, is the subject of this story. Olivier's height is a staggering 226.9 cm which is 7 feet and 5.33 inches. The video, which was posted one day earlier, has already received 7.5 lakh views.



The footage, which shows the adolescent kneeling down to enter his home, was published by Guinness World Records. The youngster may also be seen playing basketball, where he towers over the other players. According to the Guinness World Records website, Rioux was confirmed as the world's tallest teen when he was 15 years old in September of last year. Here is the video posted by Guinness World Records, have a look at it:



Olivier grew from 7.5 pounds to 16 pounds in his first month, and he didn't stop there. It added about his quick development led him to be 5 feet 2 inches tall in grade 5.

The caption on the video on Instagram mentioned about him as tallest teenager in male for 226.9 cm; which is 7 foot and 5.33 inch.

Olivier Rioux, a Canadian, has over 28,000 Instagram followers. He continues to share anecdotes from his life about how others have to adjust to his height. For example, in this video released to his personal Instagram, photographers had to stand on tables to capture his roster.