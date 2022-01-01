Important National and International Days Of January 2022

This is the month of the new year's beginnings, which brings with it new things, opportunities, and the opportunity to see into the past and future. The following is a list of significant days including both national and international in January 2022.

1 January – Global Family Day

It's a day dedicated to peace and sharing. Its goal is to bring people together and disseminate a message of peace by considering and supporting the concept of Earth as one Global Family in order to make the world a prosperous for everyone to live.

4 January - World Braille Day

It is celebrated on January 4th to commemorate the birth of Louis Braille, the founder of Braille.

6 January - World Day of War Orphans

World Day of War Orphans is commemorated to raise awareness of the situation of war orphans and to alleviate the horrific conditions in which they find themselves.

8 January - African National Congress Foundation Day

John Langalibalele Dube created the South African Native National Congress (SANNC) in Bloemfontein on January 8, 1912. The primary motivation was to grant black and mixed-race Africans voting rights or to unify African people and lead the fight for fundamental political, social, and economic change.

11 January – Death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri

He was India's second Prime Minister after independence. He popularised the term "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" (Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan). He was an ardent participant in India's independence struggle. He died on January 11, 1966, from heart arrest.

12 January – National Youth Day

Swami Vivekananda's birthday, also known as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, is commemorated. On the 12th of January, 1863, he was born. Because Swamiji's ideology and the values for which he lived and worked might be a significant source of inspiration for Indian youth, the government declared it National Youth Day. He had given a speech in Chicago at the Parliament of the World's Religions, in which he praised India.

15 January – Indian Army Day

Indian Army Day is commemorated because it was on this day in 1949 that Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa succeeded General Sir Francis Butcher as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

23 January - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born in Cuttack, Orissa, on January 23, 1897. He was one of India's most well-known liberation fighters. Indian National Army (INA) or Azad Hind Fauj was the name of his army. During World War II, he also led an Indian national force from afar against the Western forces.

24 January- National Girl Child Day

National Girl Child Day is observed to raise awareness of the disparities that a majority of Indian girls suffer, as well as the importance of education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and girl child safety.

25 January- National Voters Day

Every year on January 25, National Voter's Day, or Rashtriya Matdata Diwas, is commemorated to encourage young people to participate in politics. This day was initially observed in 2011 to commemorate the founding of the Election Commission.

25 January- National Tourism Day

Every year on January 25, India commemorates National Tourism Day to increase awareness and educate the public about the importance of tourism and its role in the Indian economy.

26 January- Republic Day

The Indian Constituent Assembly enacted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, replacing the Government of India Act 1935 as the highest law of the land. With a democratic government system, it went into force on January 26, 1950. Every year on this day, the largest parade in Delhi takes place on Rajpath.

26 January – International Customs Day

The International Customs Day (ICD) is commemorated by the Customs Organization to honour the work of customs officials and agencies in border security. It also concentrates on customs officers' working conditions and challenges.

28 January- Birth Anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai

Lala Lajpat Rai was born in Punjab on January 28, 1865. He was a significant nationalist leader who was instrumental in India's fight for independence. He was also known as the 'Punjab Kesari,' or 'Lion of the Punjab.' He was the driving force behind the establishment of Punjab National Bank. He died of grievous injuries on November 17, 1928. Lala Lajpat Rai is honoured in the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar, Haryana.

30 January – Martyrs Day or Shaheed Diwas

Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas is commemorated in honour of Mahatma Gandhi and the sacrifice of three Indian revolutionaries. The 'Father of the Nation' was killed on January 30, 1948. On March 23, three national heroes, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, were hung by the British.

30 January – World Leprosy Eradication Day

The final Sunday in January is designated as World Leprosy Day, with the goal of achieving zero incidences of leprosy-related disability in children. Disabilities, as we all know, do not appear immediately, but rather after a lengthy period of undiagnosed illness.