Indian Retired School Principal Sets A Guinness World Record For The Longest Ear Hair

He was also referred to in the post by Guinness World Records as "the ear-haired teacher" by people. The post's caption stated that Anthony held the record for the longest ear hair. Anthony Victor, a retired school headmaster from India, with hair that extends 18.1 centimetres from the centre of each of his outer ears. The record was established in 2007 and is still standing today. Anthony was often referred to by his students as the "ear-haired teacher."

The extremely hairy ears have created a frenzy on the internet. Gabriela and Victor Hugo Peralta, a couple from Argentina, have established the Guinness World Record for the most body modifications. The couple has gotten 98 tattoos and other body alterations so far because they are so passionate about them.