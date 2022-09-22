John Cena Achieved Make-A-Wish Guinness World Record After Granting Hundreds Of Wishes

With 650 wishes granted, American actor and WWE superstar John Cena has achieved the Guinness World record for the organization's Make-A-Wish Foundation. As a 16-time world champion in the WWE, Cena started his professional wrestling career in 1999 and has since grown to become one of the most well-known sportsmen of all time.

He was frequently presented as a figure that the audience loved, and as a result, he served as the face of WWE's "Be a Star" anti-bullying campaign. When he fulfilled his first wish in 2002, this then expanded outside of WWE to Make-A-Wish. Cena gave Cardon, a fan, Make-A-1000th Wish's wish in 2012.

A nonprofit organisation called the Make-A-Wish Foundation works to grant the wishes of children who have been given life-threatening medical diagnoses. Children between the ages of 2 and 18 are the target audience. They can choose to meet a celebrity, attend an event, or even give a gift to someone else.

Cena is the celebrity who is most sought after. In the 42 years that Make-A-Wish has existed, no one else has ever granted more than 200 wishes. Children that get the chance to meet John Cena hang out with him, snap pictures, and occasionally even venture within the ring ropes!

Meanwhile, Cena frequently carries one of his title belts with him. He has won the United States Championship five times, the World Heavyweight Championship three times, and the WWE Championship 13 times total.