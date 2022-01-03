Kerala Cop Kicks A Railway Passenger For Reportedly Travelling Inebriated

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Kannur railway police viciously beat and battered a passenger in the train, stating the latter was inebriated and without a ticket, through another case of police effectiveness of the control in Kerala. The matter has been referred to a special branch ACP by Kannur city police commissioner R Ilango.



On Sunday night, between Kannur and Vadakara stations, an event occurred in the second class sleeper coach of the Mangalore Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express (16603). Other passenger got the video of the policeman mercilessly kicking a helpless passenger with his footwear on his phone camera.

The victim was not bothering anyone, according to the passenger who shot the video. The passenger stated that the ASI and another cop came and asked for the ticket from the passenger. The cop began kicking him while he was looking for the ticket. He was severely assaulted and kicked in the chest. The passenger had fallen asleep on the floor. As the police harassment persisted, I filmed video from the upper birth. The Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) was afterwards added. TTE, not the police, has the authority to request the ticket.

The accused ASI, on the other hand, claimed that he did not kick the passenger, but rather forced him off the train for travelling without a ticket. Meanwhile, neither the policeman nor the railway police had reported the occurrence, nor had a case of ticketless travel been filed. There was no fine imposed, and the victim was not subjected to a medical examination to determine whether or not he was inebriated. The victimised passenger's name has probably not yet revealed.