Louis Tomlinson From UK Holds Guinness World Record For Most Tickets Sold For Livestreamed Concert
- Louis Tomlinson from UK set a new Guinness World record for the most tickets sold for a livestreamed concert by a single male artist in December 2020.
- The singer whipped up a frenzy among his fans, selling 160,000 tickets for his Live from London charity show around the world.
Louis Tomlinson from UK set a new Guinness World record for the most tickets sold for a livestreamed concert by a single male artist in December 2020. Throughout the pandemic, the singer whipped up a frenzy among his fans, selling 160,000 tickets for his Live from London charity show around the world.
On December 12, 2020, Tomlinson's concert was livestreamed from an unidentified venue in London and published on the concert platform Veeps. The British musician and member of the international success One Direction had just released his first solo album, Walls, at the moment. The event received more than $1 million in less than an hour, with eighteen songs sung.