Man From Italy Sets Guinness World Record By 'Mirror Typing' Books In Ancient Languages

Accountant Michele Santelia,63 years old, is from Campobasso, a tiny town in Italy. He engages in his favourite hobby, which also includes using a computer, at night. The number of books Mr. Santelia has typed backwards has set a Guinness world record, but this is one of the few times when the record's name doesn't really convey the most astounding aspect of what he does.

In addition to typing novels backwards, Michele does it while simultaneously using four entirely blank keyboards and never looks up to double-check his work. And if that weren't challenging enough, he types each book in its native tongue, whether it be Hieroglyphs, Old Hebrew, Traditional Chinese, Mayan, Etruscan, Cuneiform, or Voynich characters.

The books must be typed using "mirror writing," which produces a copy of the usual writing in any given language that is the mirror image for the purposes of this record.

Naturally, standard keyboards lack mirrored keys, so Michele had to build his own. He simultaneously uses four keyboards with fully blank keys, each of which he uses to type. He attaches each key to a different mirrored letter of the alphabet he's using before he begins writing a book.

Meanwhile, in 1992, more than 30 years ago, Michele learned that he could "easily type backwards," and he has been obsessed with it ever since. He credits Leonardo da Vinci with motivating him to explore mirror typing.

Additionally, Michele has assembled the four Indian Vedas into one book by typing them all backwards. In doing so, he aims to inspire others to take on the difficult task of writing backwards.