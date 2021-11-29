Man Gets Punishment For Raping 8-Year-Old Girl In A Single Day

A man, Dilip Kumar Yadav was sentenced to life in jail by a POCSO Court in Bihar's Araria district for raping an 8-year-old child. Perhaps why this set this case apart was the fact that the court heard the case, interrogated ten witnesses, found the accused guilty, and handed down a 'life imprisonment sentence' all in one day.



On September 24 this year, the accusations were made under sections 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the POCSO Act, and the suspect was presented and explained the charges, to which he pled not guilty. The guilty, was also fined Rs 50,000 and ordered to pay seven lakh rupees in compensation to the victim by Special POCSO Judge Shashi Kant Rai. The judgement was handed down on October 4, however the case's copy of the ruling was only made public on November 26. On October 4, the accused was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment on the particular day, when he was found to be guilty.

According to sources, the accused raped the girl on July 22, and a FIR was filed the next day, according to the victim. The victim's statements were taken into consideration by the court. It also considered the testimony of the victim's 9-year-old brother, who claimed to have seen the accused in the chamber where the horrible murder was perpetrated. He even testified that the accused slapped him and that he fled the scene of the incident because he was afraid.

The court also recognised conclusive evidence that the accused took the victim into the residence and assaulted her with a penetrative sexual assault. In the case of a juvenile witness, the court determined that the victim's testimony passed all requirements and that her consistent statement throughout the process made it a reliable and acceptable piece of evidence. As a result, the accused was found guilty of sexual assault against the victim.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Prosecution of the Government of Bihar's Home Department, it is likely the first time in the country that a punishment has been handed down after a single day of trial.