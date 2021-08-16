Man Holds A Guinness World Record For The 'Farthest Backflip Between Horizontal Bars'

In one such video, a man sets a new world record for the 'farthest backflip between horizontal bars.' he had made it non stop till he achieve his goals.



According to a GWR blog, Watson, who is from Leeds, UK, achieved the record in 2018. He tried the record after discovering his talent while preparing for gymnastics and that was the incident which made him realise his capabilities of achieving it.

They shared it as the, "Farthest backflip between horizontal bars: 5.87 m (19 ft 3.1 in) by @ashwatson92. It was shared on Instagram and people get to know about his backflips.

After being shared 19 hours ago, the video has received over 66,000 likes, with the number continuing to rise.



Several people had gained the attention of the users and had loved the video. People were also not able to stop themselves from commenting and started giving their opinions in the comment section.