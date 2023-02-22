Man With Guinness World Record Ashtonished People With His Distinctive Painting Skills

The man having longest-tongue in the guinness world record made a pretty unusual TV appearance today when he displayed his artistic prowess. 10.1 cm (3.97 in) long male tongue record holder Nick Stoeberl from USA joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the 'This Morning sofa' during his first visit to the UK.



The chuckling hosts watched in surprise as Nick painted a live painting of them on the ITV show while encasing his world-record-breaking tongue in cling film. The hosts noted that the typical male tongue is 8.5 cm (3.3 in) long, but the average female tongue is a hair shorter.

Nick can lick his elbow, which is thought to be physically impossible because of how long his tongue is. Nickclaimed that when he was younger and would churlishly shove his tongue out at people, he first noticed it was longer than usual. After a doctor measured Nick's tongue from tip to closed upper lip and certified the length by signing a declaration, his record was confirmed.

Nick has a second alias for his artistic endeavours: Lickasso. Although Nick's approach is quite different from Picasso's, he has sold paintings for up to $1,200.

After watching a YouTube video of a man painting with his tongue, Nick decided to give it a try for himself.