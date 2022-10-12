More Than 240 Remains Found Under Pembrokeshire Department Store

The remains of more than 240 people were found under a disused department store in Pembrokeshire, Pembrokeshire. Among the remnants of 240 people, there were 100 children.

Under the former Ocky White shop in Haverfordwest, which closed in 2013, archaeologists think they have found the remains of St. Saviour's Priory. A hospital, scriptoriums, stables, and dorms are among the "large complex of buildings" that have been referred to as the priory.

It's considered to be a really prominent location to be interred, according to site supervisor Andrew Shobbrook of the Dyfed Archaeological Trust. From the wealthiest to common citizens, you have a diverse group of people.

Before the remains are reinterred on holy ground, they will be examined. According to sources, some of the victims have head wounds that are consistent with war injuries, and the wounds may have been caused by musket balls or arrows.

The remains of 240 persons can be found within the former priory's ruins. Children make up around half of the remains, which is indicative of their high death rate at the period. As per a theory, the victims may have been a victim of a French and Welsh force attack.

According to archaeologist Gaby Lester, he never imagined that he would be a part of anything this significant. The location is demonstrating how important a role it played in Haverfordwest and Pembrokeshire's past. Being a part of that person's path may be both incredibly humbling and perhaps a little overwhelming.

It is believed that the location may have used as a burial place up until the 18th century. It is thought that the Dominican Order's friary has been a fixture in Haverfordwest for three centuries. In contrast to most monastic orders, the Dominicans, or Black Friars, walked among the populace, preaching, praying, and instructing.

DAT Archaeological Services began excavations at the Ocky White site in February, and they are expected to continue there through January of the following year. The location is being renovated to turn it into a restaurant, bar, and rooftop deck.