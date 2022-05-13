Northern Railways Introduced Baby Berths

A feature of 'baby berth' has been added to Indian Railways' trains. Women would be able to travel by train while resting blissfully next to their children thanks to the odd configuration. Northern Railways' Lucknow Division experimented with a baby berth in coach No.194129/B4, berths 12 and 60, on Mother's Day. The infant seat features a safety stopper and is foldable.



The infant berth was launched on Mother's Day by Northern Railways' Lucknow and Delhi divisions working together. The project will be adopted across all trains if it is favorably received. The infant berth has been put in two coaches of the Lucknow Mail as a demonstration experiment. The railway authorities explained that if the trial experiment is successful, more such berths will be added to other long-distance trains departing from Lucknow.

The official further added that every coach will have two such berths that will be assigned to those traveling with their newborns. Depending on demand, the number of such berths may expand. Senior NR officials stated that the berth upgrade project would cover all long-distance trains, including those going to Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, and Chandigarh. According to a top NR official, others with a new baby may find train travel difficult at times. These new berths would be an expansion to the existing berth in order to make it roomier.

The berths were measuring 770 mm in length, 255 mm in breadth, and 76.2 mm in height, in the second cabins on both ends of the carriages. The Northern Railway released a photograph of the infant berth. A baby berth is a folding extension to a conventional berth with a railing on the side to protect a youngster from slipping out. Women will have greater space on the seat with the infant berths and will be able to simply put their children to sleep. Meanwhile, the netizens reacted to the photos and applauded the initiative.



Good gesture but it's unlikely to work because Indian mothers (most of them, can't say about the posh ones) will sleep with baby on the inner side (towards the wall) of the seat. That way baby is more safe, from the fall as well as from the potential theft. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 10, 2022



