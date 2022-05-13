Northern Railways Introduced Baby Berths
A feature of 'baby berth' has been added to Indian Railways' trains. Women would be able to travel by train while resting blissfully next to their children thanks to the odd configuration. Northern Railways' Lucknow Division experimented with a baby berth in coach No.194129/B4, berths 12 and 60, on Mother's Day. The infant seat features a safety stopper and is foldable.
The berths were measuring 770 mm in length, 255 mm in breadth, and 76.2 mm in height, in the second cabins on both ends of the carriages. The Northern Railway released a photograph of the infant berth. A baby berth is a folding extension to a conventional berth with a railing on the side to protect a youngster from slipping out. Women will have greater space on the seat with the infant berths and will be able to simply put their children to sleep. Meanwhile, the netizens reacted to the photos and applauded the initiative.