Numerous Birds Were Found Drop Dead In Mexico Creating Mystery

On a surveillance camera in Mexico's Cuauhtemoc city, hundreds of migratory birds were captured dropping to the ground. A vast flock of yellow-headed blackbirds can be seen tumbling from the skies in the trending video, with some flying aloft after descending low and many falling dead. The reason of death is unknown, however experts believe the flock was most probably flushed from overhead by a predatory bird flying down to take prey.



However, on February 7, 2022, several yellow-headed blackbirds were discovered dead on the streets and sidewalks of Cuauhtemoc.

The unexpected death of migrating birds travelling to Mexico from Canada during this time of year has sparked a lot of curiosity.

As per the sources a veterinarian explained that the deaths could have been caused by abrupt electrocution or excessive levels of pollution in the city.

Numerous people are faulting 5G technology on social mediaa theory that isn't backed up by evidence. According to the sources, a predatory bird attack may have caused the entire flock to collapse to the ground.

However, despite not seeing a raptor in the clip, Dr Richard Broughton, an ecologist at the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, claimed he was 99 percent certain it was caused by a predatory bird. A predator could have caused the birds to swirl tightly and force them towards the earth, causing lower birds to crash into structures or the ground.

The trending video has gained a lot of attention and people are concerned about the issue. A flock of migratory birds descends on dwellings like a cloud of black smoke, according to security camera footage. Although the majority of the birds are able to fly away, following film shows carcasses of the unique black and yellow birds spread over the city. Here is the video, have a look at it:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT



Security footage shows a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds drop dead in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua pic.twitter.com/mR4Zhh979K — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2022





Dr. Alexander Lees, a conservation biology senior lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University, agreed. He added that based on one video and no toxicological, he would still assume the flock murmuring to avoid a predatory raptor and striking the ground is the most likely cause.

