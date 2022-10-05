On Dussehra, A Village in Maharastra, Worship Ravana : Know the Reason Why?

Akola Maharastra: Residents belonging to non-descript Village in Maharashtra celebrate Dussehra in a different manner, everywhere across the India, we find effigies of Ravana are burnt, but here in this village, the people perform "aarti to the demon King Ravana, on Dussehra.



Villagers have belief in Lord Rama, but they also have faith in Ravana, hence they do not burn his effigies. At the center of the village stands a tall black stone statue of 10 headed demon king Ravana.

The residents belonging to Sangola Village in Maharastra's Akola district, stated, that they are employed and also are able to sustain their livelihood through the blessings of demon king and they is both, peace and happiness in their village

The above practice of worshiping demon king Ravana, is not the recent one, it dates back to last 300 years, villagers worship Ravana for his intelligence and ascetic qualities.

The locals residing nearing to the village, have stated that, visitors across the nation, also come to this village each year, so that they can catch a glimpse of the Lanka King's statue and some even tend to offer prayers.