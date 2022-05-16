One Dead, Three Trapped In 100-Foot Deep Tamil Nadu Quarry Are Being Rescued

One of the three rescued men succumbed to injuries while efforts to safely pull the other three out continued in Tamil Nadu. While two rescued individuals were being treated at the local government hospital, sources indicated that another worker who was safely carried out about 15 hours after the rescue operation succumbed to his injuries.



The update was received when officials stated on Sunday that six workers from a stone quarry were buried in a 100-foot-deep pit after massive boulders rolled down at Adaimidhippankulam hamlet. A 30-member NDRF crew from Arakkonam has joined the present rescue operations.

The incident occurred late Saturday night. In an official statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he has asked Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R S Rajakannappan to oversee the rescue operations.He said that steps are being made, including enlisting the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to safely transfer the trapped men to safety.

Stalin stated that action will be taken following an investigation into the incident, and that the injured would get Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. However, some 15 hours after the rescue mission began, another worker was recovered and sent to the hospital, where he died.

The rescue operation is being monitored by District Collector V Vishnu and Superintendent of Police P Saravanan. According to Vishnu, the private stone quarry acquired the licence in 2018 and it will be renewed in 2023. He said that navy helicopters were requested, but owing to poor weather conditions, they were not employed.