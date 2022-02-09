Raju Patel : Meet this digital beggar from Bihar

There is no need to mention how digital money plays a vital role in our lives. Almost everyone has been accepting digital payments recently, from small shopkeepers to giant retail stores. Let us meet a beggar named Raju Patel from Bihar who started begging digitally with an e-wallet and QR Code tagged around his neck. Amused by the move of Raju Patel, the local people have labeled him as India's first digital beggar.

Seeing this, people are expressing different opinions. A few expressed their thoughts, saying that digitalization has reached every nook and corner of the country. However, a few people commented that it's a failure of the governments in eradicating poverty in a developing country like India. Keeping aside the people's opinions, Raju Patel has become a celebrity in his locality and stood as an inspiration to ordinary people to use digital payments.