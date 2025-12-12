J&K L-G pays tribute to legendary warrior Zorawar Singh, says his vision inspired generations

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday paid tribute to the legendary Dogra warrior Late General Zorawar Singh for his courage, purpose and commitment to bigger ideals on his 184th death anniversary.

“His vision inspired generations by igniting passion, guiding people toward a shared vision, courage, purpose & commitment to bigger ideals. We must follow his message for moral clarity, unwavering conviction to shape the better future & empower the marginalised. Let's dedicate yourself to changing lives, guiding and supporting youth and build a more just and peaceful society,” L-G Sinha wrote on his X handle.

Zorawar Singh was a military general of the Dogra Rajput ruler, Gulab Singh, who served as the Raja of Jammu under the Sikh Empire.

He was born in the Chandel Rajput family in the princely state of Bilaspur in present-day Himachal Pradesh, and served as the governor (wazir-e-wazarat) of Kishtwar. He extended the territories of the kingdom by conquering Ladakh and Baltistan.

He is lauded for successfully leading military campaigns across the challenging, snow-clad Himalayan ranges and was considered a master of mountain warfare.

He also attempted to conquer Western Tibet, but was killed in the battle of To-yo during the Dogra-Tibetan war on this day in 1841.

Due to his role in the conquests in the Himalayan mountains, Zorawar Singh has been referred to as the "Conqueror of Ladakh".

As a tribute to him, the Zorawar LT is an Indian light tank named after him.

Official records of the Sikh Empire show that Zorawar Singh was in command of his personal battalion of 875 men with a salary of Rs 7,604 per month.

Although Kishtwar was a newly conquered region, Zorawar had no trouble in keeping peace there. Many local Rajputs were recruited into his army.

In 1835, the nearby region of Paddar was taken from Chamba (now in Himachal Pradesh) by Zorawar Singh in the course of a battle.

Over the years, for the Dogras of the Jammu region, Zorawar Singh has become a symbol of valour, courage and commitment.