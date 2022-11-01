Russian Company Will Charge You 47 Lakhs To Be Buried Alive

A Russian business has developed a novel method of reducing anxiety. The answer is nothing short of a horror story, therefore the notion might send many people flying.

A Russian company called Prekated Academy, anxiety patients can be buried alive for an hour. The business is sure that despite its menacing appearance, it will aid people in overcoming their concerns.

However, using the "psychic therapy" method comes with a cost. The business will encase you in a coffin and bury you in the earth for the outrageous sum of Rs 47 lakh. St. Petersburg, Russia will serve as the location for the entire process. The business also offers a more affordable option package.

The second package's online version costs Rs 12 lakh. The purchaser of the package can see their funeral, complete with funeral music and candles, online. A person's will can even be written down. For the greatest outcomes, Prekated Academy suggests using the first burial method.

Furthermore, Yekaterina Preobrazhenskaya, the creator of the business, insisted that the burial method is completely secure. The safety of the company's clients, he stressed, is its first priority.