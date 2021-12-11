Scientists Discovered Face Mask That Glows Whenever It Gets In Contact With Covid-19 Particles

Japanese scientists have developed masks that illuminate when exposed to Covid-19 traces. Researchers at Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan created the game-changing technology. When the mask comes into touch with Covid-19 traces, it turns luminous and used to glow that indicates the virus. Scientists believed that the mask could contribute to the identification and early warning mechanism for people to check whether they have come into contact with Covid-19. If the mask illuminates, these people may seek treatment sooner rather than later, reducing their risk of serious illness and preventing the formation of new clusters.



The mask contains two unique ingredients. Those ingredients include ostrich egg antibodies and fluorescent dye that works as luminious colour. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto's team developed a unique detection technique. These Covid-detecting fluorescent masks might be on the market by 2022 if all goes well enough and official approval is received.

The reason to choose ostrich eggs as they are special birds because they can produce antibodies that can fight invading organisms in their bodies. Scientists created a spray comprising a fluorescent dye and Covid-19 antibodies derived from Ostrich eggs, which can be removed from the mask using a specific filter. If indeed the mask has been into touch with Covid-19, it will glow beneath UV light.

Scientists at Kyoto Prefectural University, lead by the school's president, Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, expect that the masks, which haven't been approved for sale yet, would provide a quick and inexpensive method of testing. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto hopes to develop more innovative technology with Ostrich eggs, which he claims are readily available. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto also aims to employ a similar methodology to develop simple and efficient methods for creating Covid-19 self-testing kits.

He noted in a March 2020 press release on the original antibody finding, they have manufactured ostrich antibodies to various viruses, germs, and allergies, but were pleased to observe how rapidly the ostriches developed immunity and deposited the anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in their eggs. What made researchers extra happier was seeing how effective the antibodies were in blocking the virus that causes COVID-19.

Tsukamoto claimed that after wearing one of the trial masks, he discovered he had contracted the virus, which he validated with a COVID-19 test. He said his team is preparing a larger research, with 150 individuals instead of 32, and wants to have the product approved for sale by next year.