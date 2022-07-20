Scientists Discovered The Reason Why Deep-Sea Corals Glow
The oceans are home to a variety of wonderful marine life that has given rise to diverse ecosystems. Corals, which come in a wide variety of forms, dimensions, and hues, are no exception. Even some animals light at night. A group of Israeli scientists has now determined why that might be the case. Deep-reef corals may emit dazzling colours from their luminous green and yellow tentacles to entice creatures to feed on them.
Coral reef researcher Or Ben-Zvi of Tel Aviv University said that the current study provides experimental evidence for the prey-luring function of fluorescence in corals despite the limitations in the current understanding of the visual interpretation of fluorescence signals by plankton.