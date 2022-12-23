Significance And History Of National Farmers Day

On December 23, National Farmers Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, is observed to honour and recognise farmers as the foundation of the nation. Choudhary Charan Singh, India's fifth Prime Minister, was born on this day, which has been designated as his birth anniversary.

In states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh where farmers are actively engaged in agriculture, National Farmer's Day is observed each year.

The Kisan Leader, Chaudhary Charan Singh, served as president from July 28, 1979, until January 14, 1980. His writings on farmers and their problems offered numerous recommendations to enhance farmers' lives across the nation. He also introduced a number of farmer welfare programmes. The government observed Kisan Diwas in 2001 to commemorate Charan Singh's birthday.