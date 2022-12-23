  • Menu
Significance And History Of National Farmers Day

  • On December 23, National Farmers Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, is observed to honour and recognise farmers as the foundation of the nation.
  • Choudhary Charan Singh, India's fifth Prime Minister, was born on this day, which has been designated as his birth anniversary.

On December 23, National Farmers Day, also known as Kisan Diwas, is observed to honour and recognise farmers as the foundation of the nation. Choudhary Charan Singh, India's fifth Prime Minister, was born on this day, which has been designated as his birth anniversary.

In states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh where farmers are actively engaged in agriculture, National Farmer's Day is observed each year.
The Kisan Leader, Chaudhary Charan Singh, served as president from July 28, 1979, until January 14, 1980. His writings on farmers and their problems offered numerous recommendations to enhance farmers' lives across the nation. He also introduced a number of farmer welfare programmes. The government observed Kisan Diwas in 2001 to commemorate Charan Singh's birthday.

Following in the footprints of India's second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who gave the farmers the catchphrase for boosting farming. Charan Singh observed how wealthy landowners, or zamindars, took advantage of farmers and damaged the rural economy. He vowed to destroy such exploitative systems after being elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1937.

Furthermore, in the 1950s, Charan Singh created land reform laws in Uttar Pradesh while serving as a parliamentary secretary and then as the Revenue Minister for Land Reforms. The nation's peasantry began to look up to him after he openly criticised Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's land policy for India's growth.

