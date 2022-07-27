Sisters From Nepal Set New Guinness World Record During Everest Climb

Three courageous sisters set a new Guinness World record for the most sisters to climb Everest together in May 2021. Three sisters from Nepal, Dawa Futi Sherpa, Tshering Namgya Sherpa, and Nima Jangmu Sherpa, set off on an exciting journey together and became the first family to ever conquer Everest together.The trio had to contend with beautiful glaciers, merciless crevasses, rapidly changing weather, and erratic conditions. However for them, climbing Mount Everest (also known as Sagarmth or Chomolungma) was just the start of an epic journey they called "Three Sisters on Seven Summits." The three women plan to scale all seven of the continents' tallest peaks under this audacious banner.

The project's initial goal was to climb Mount Everest, and in May, they and 12 other climbers succeeded in doing so.

Dawa Futi, the youngest of the three sisters, is one of six children who reside in the same remote community as them in the Rolwaling valley. They also have an older brother who works as a Lama at the Kapan Monastery and an older sister who is wed to a mountain guide.

Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, their other older brother, is a well-known mountaineer in Nepal. Mingma G. Sherpa has scaled Mount Everest six times as of this writing. He also supported his sisters' plans to climb Mount Everest, a mountain that holds special significance for the sisters.

Their late father's memory was honoured by the voyage. Dawa Futi Sherpa said that their father and grandfather were also climbers. Their late father, Dorjee Sherpa, was a climbing Sherpa and guide, and they wish to dedicate their summit of Mount Everest to him. He joined a Japanese expedition to Everest in the winter of 1982, and while there, he suffered frostbite and lost eight fingers, he yet persisted in climbing until 2007.

Although he never stopped climbing, he was never able to realise his goal of reaching the Everest summit. He died from intestinal cancer in 2015.

Meanwhile, the three sisters had varying degrees of preparation, they were aware of the stakes and ready to tackle the capricious character of Earth's highest mountain (not to be confused with the world's tallest mountain) because they came from a family of renowned climbers.