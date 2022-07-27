Sisters From Nepal Set New Guinness World Record During Everest Climb
Three courageous sisters set a new Guinness World record for the most sisters to climb Everest together in May 2021. Three sisters from Nepal, Dawa Futi Sherpa, Tshering Namgya Sherpa, and Nima Jangmu Sherpa, set off on an exciting journey together and became the first family to ever conquer Everest together.The trio had to contend with beautiful glaciers, merciless crevasses, rapidly changing weather, and erratic conditions. However for them, climbing Mount Everest (also known as Sagarmth or Chomolungma) was just the start of an epic journey they called "Three Sisters on Seven Summits." The three women plan to scale all seven of the continents' tallest peaks under this audacious banner.