South African Woman May Set A Guinness World Record By Giving Birth To Ten Children

According to local media reports, a South African woman has given birth to ten infants, breaking a world record previously held by an American woman. According to Pretoria News, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37 years old, gave birth to seven boys and three girls, potentially breaking the Guinness World Record for the most children born in a single birth who survived.

Pretoria News quoted Sithole's husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, as saying that physicians discovered eight infants during medical scans, two fewer than the South African mother who gave birth on Monday night.

Sithole previously had twins, who are now six years old. According to Pretoria News, Sithole stated that her pregnancy was spontaneous, despite the fact that multiple births involving more than three babies are common as a result of reproductive therapy.

According to the BBC, a South African official has acknowledged the delivery of ten infants, while another official has stated that the kids have yet to be seen. Meanwhile, according to the British media network, Guinness World Records stated it was looking into the claim.

Nadya Suleman holds the Guinness World Record for the most children born at a single birth that survive, having given birth to six boys and two girls in California, United States, in 2009. Suleman's children were created using in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and delivered through Caesarean section when they were nine weeks premature.

According to the Guinness World Records website, the Suleman octuplets are only the second whole set of octuplets to be born alive in the United States, and they surpassed the previous world record for a whole set of octuplets set by the Chukwu octuplets in 1998 one week after their birth.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old Malian lady gave birth to nine infants last month.