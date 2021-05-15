This Chennai Cyclist Community Assists Low-Income People In Purchasing Basic Necessities

On May 3, A group of city cyclists as 'Relief Riders' had started the initiative to put the consequences of warmth and Covid aside by forming a community to assist people in purchasing groceries and other necessities. To look out to the elderly and other disadvantaged populations, such as the mentally disabled and those who are unable to leave their homes due to Covid-19.

Chennai's Bicycle Mayor Felix John, a leader in the campaign in Chennai, and Kawin Kumaran, the director of Street matrix and a member of Relief Riders, said they started it to support those impacted by the pandemic while also promoting cycling in the region.

Felix said that this is accomplished on a volunteer basis, and we don't owe anything other than the cost of groceries or other necessities. BYCS, an Amsterdam-based social enterprise dedicated to the idea that bicycles transform cities and cities transform the world, has elected him Bicycle Mayor of Chennai. Felix, who is also a pioneer of the initiative in Chennai, said that he and Kawin Kumaran, the director of Street Matrix, started the practice to support those affected by the pandemic while also promoting cycling in the region. Felix went on to say that the community is providing this service freely and that there is no additional delivery fee.

The weather in Chennai is scorching. As a result, delivery services are only available before 11 a.m. and after 4 p.m. During the first wave of the virus, "Relief Riders" were also involved in Bengaluru, according to Felix.

One of the relief riders, Venugopal AV ensured the safety and said that he "Each time I step out for a relief ride delivery, I count my blessings and ensure I take all the precautions required to keep myself, my family, and the people I interact with during the delivery safe", reported The New Indian Express.

Venogopal said that people will soon adopt a tradition of regularly using bicycles for neighborhood-level trips. The 'Relief Riders' are a group of cyclists who provide essentials to the elderly and other disabled people. Special permission is required.