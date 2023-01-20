Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 14 January - 20 January )

There are several trending videos that emerge during tge week and had entertained you tgroughout your hectic schedule. One of the trending video was of a woman described how her dog had aided her recovery after surgery. She claims that soon after having surgery, a fluffy animal named Posto entered her life and fundamentally changed it. In the footage, the woman can be seen walking with a walker and a knee brace on one of her legs. She follows up by playing a video of the dog playing with curtains and other dogs. Woman claimed that dogs actually possess healing abilities.

Another video demonstrated how the food crisis in Pakistan is becoming worse. A gang of bicycles can be seen recklessly pursuing a car in the video. The people were pursuing a truck carrying wheat, according to the tweet that it was attached to from Professor Sajjad Raja, the head of the National Equality Party JKGBL. The video shows the passengers rushing to the truck as it stops. The people are also seen waving a lot of cash at the truck driver in order to get a bag of wheat flour.

This isn't a motorcycle rally, ppl in #Pakistan are desperately chasing a truck carrying wheat flour, hoping to buy just 1 bag. Ppl of #JammuAndKashmir should open their eyes. Lucky not to be #Pakistani & still free to take decision about our future. Do we have any future with🇵🇰? pic.twitter.com/xOywDwKoiP — Prof. Sajjad Raja (@NEP_JKGBL) January 14, 2023

A viral video that became popular after first appearing on the LinkedIn network and quickly gaining a lot of attention. With just one tray and one hand, a waiter can be seen raising numerous dishes in this fashion. Regardless of whether you believe it or not, he truly did pull off this incredible feat, for which he garnered a tonne of online acclaim. Cory-Lopes Warfield, one of the verified accounts, quickly shared the video to a social media platform like LinkedIn. The video has since received more than 13,000 likes and a substantial number of comments from online users.

After an alleged trending video of him romancing a woman while riding a scooter in the Hazratganj neighbourhood went viral on Tuesday, the Lucknow Police nabbed a 23-year-old man on Wednesday. Police claim that the girl in the video is a child. The police detained the scooter's driver, Vickey Sharma, and filed accusations under IPC Sections 294 and 279 against him. During a period of medium traffic, a girl could be seen confronting Vicky while riding a scooter and wrapping her legs around him. The duo could also be seen kissing while the video was being taken.

Recently, a man who got locked on the Vande Bharat train was the subject of a viral video. Yes, what you just heard is true. The Vande Bharat train has recently been trending on social media, but this time it's all about the guy rather than the machine. In the video, a man boards the recently launched Secundrabad-Vizag Vande Bharat train to take a picture. When he tried to get off the train at Rajamundry station, the door automatically shut, trapping him inside the coach. The entire incident was captured on camera by the CCTV system.

Boarded for selfie Door closed automatically, Craze for vande bharat😹 #AP pic.twitter.com/f4bWUrDnkc — Lala (@FabulasGuy) January 17, 2023



