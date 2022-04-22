Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 15 April - 22 April )

Several trending videos emerged during the week and had entertained the netizens. One of the trending video of the Hanuman Jayanti procession, which arrived on Saturday evening, has gone viral. The viral video shows Muslim inhabitants of Bhopal's Char Batti neighbourhood greeting the 'Rath Yatra' with flowers while being encircled by a multi-layer security of police and drone cameras observing from the skies. Muslims in many other parts of the state, according to press reports, also welcomed the Hanuman 'Shobha Yatra' with flowers.

The trending video reminds us that the humanitarian effort occurred just days after communal violence in the state left numerous people injured and afraid, notably in two districts — Khargone and Barwani during Ram Navami celebrations on April 10.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh | People from the Muslim community shower flower petals on devotees during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhopal yesterday pic.twitter.com/3d3riqgo22 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 17, 2022

Another trending video captured one of the most awful times in the life of a FedEx transporter, when a pollen-laden tree fell on their vehicle as they drove through a residential neighbourhood.

The vehicle's poor timing in crossing a large tree that had fallen down is depicted in a 41-second video circulating on the internet. However, a closer look reveals that the three were not simply coincidentally in the same spot at the same time. An excavator was used by an unknown man to topple the tree.

While coming to the end of the week, in a horrific case of caste-based violence in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, a juvenile Dalit child was assaulted and made to lick the feet of one of the attackers, according to a viral video.

In a two-minute, 30-second video that has gone viral on social media, the boy is shown sitting on the ground with his hands on his ears, as if he is being chastised. Some of the accused may be riding motorcycles and smirking, while the victim on the ground trembles in terror.