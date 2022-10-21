Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 15 October - 21 October )

Several trending videos had emerged during the week that had entertained the netizens during the week. One of the videos witnessed in the starting of the week observed the emotional reaction of two Golden Retrievers seeing a baby was captured in a viral video. The adorable exchange's Instagram video is also becoming increasingly well-liked. Riley, a Golden Retriever, posted the video to his Instagram page. Riley and Rhett are introduced for the first time in the video's caption. In the popular video's opening shot, a man is seen carrying a young infant. The next scene of the clip shows the dogs embracing the infant.

Millions of people have seen a popular video in which a man explains how to solve a simple multiplication problem without using the multiplication tables. The video was published by a user going by the Twitter account Tansu Yegen. In the popular video, a man solves a multiplication problem using a technique that possibly our teachers did not teach us. No further details would be given, but they advised you to watch it.

A popular YouTube video showed the game being played brilliantly by a young girl in Ladakh. In the video, a sixth-grade student named Maqsooma can be seen batting expertly. The girl claims in the video that her father has been teaching her cricket for a very long time. She speaks to the camera. Maqsooma goes on to explain that she is currently perfecting the "helicopter shot," a batting technique made well-known by the former captain of the Indian cricket team, M S Dhoni.

My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar pic.twitter.com/2ULB4yAyBt — DSE, Ladakh (@dse_ladakh) October 14, 2022

Three women were spotted fighting in a women's coach in a viral video that was posted on Twitter. This is a distressing example of a meltdown that happens frequently.



A girl may be seen twisting an older woman's hair halfway through the video. The argument turned into a three-person fight with hair pulling and slapping very rapidly. There was little place to manoeuvre in a packed local train, so some passengers tried to break up the fight while others watched helplessly.

Spirit of Mumbai - Part 4pic.twitter.com/CoyXl8TrPq — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) October 16, 2022

A juvenile emperor penguin is featured in a viral trending video. A breeding staff worker is seen struggling to weigh a juvenile emperor penguin that is 97 days old in a photo posted on Twitter by Fasc1nate. The juvenile penguin, weighing 14.1 kilogrammes, is 97 days old.



The description for the video, which was posted Tuesday, described the difficulty in weighing a 97-day-old newborn emperor penguin. More than 24 million people have watched the viral video, which has tens of thousands of likes and retweets.

A struggle to weigh a 97-day-old baby emperor penguin. pic.twitter.com/2Bq1wid60J — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 19, 2022



