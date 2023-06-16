Top Viral Videos Of The Week (10 June - 16 June)

Several viral videos emerge during the week that had entertained the netizens throughout the year. One of the viral video was featuring an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer named Susanta Nanda is quite active on social media and routinely shares amazing wildlife videos with his followers. It was incredible to watch the deer swallow the snake in the most recent video he shared. Due to the fact that plants make up a large portion of the diet of deer, they are categorised as herbivores. A passing car snapped a picture of this peculiar scene. The video shows a deer standing by the side of a road in a forest, chewing on a snake.







Cameras are helping us understand Nature better.

Yes. Herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times. pic.twitter.com/DdHNenDKU0 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 11, 2023



A popular video that depicts the journey of cashew nuts has surfaced. This route demonstrates how cashew nuts are transported from the tree to the market.It so demonstrated the cashew nut's journey from the tree to the market and was rather interesting.



The now-viral video was uploaded to Instagram by a food blogger by the name of Saloni Bothra and featured an Assamese cashew processing plant. The nuts were initially sun-dried in a large area for a few days. They were occasionally turned as well to make sure that each region got enough sunlight. After that, the cashews and seeds are divided. The impurities are then carefully removed, and the edible portion is completely cleansed.









At last but not the least, recently the internet had provided us with a viral movie created by a fan that transports us to the heyday of young Dhoni's cricket career. Dhoni introduces himself in the video between the ages of 20 and 26, demonstrating his growth into the cricketing legend that people know today. They were drawn in, though, by something about his introductions.







